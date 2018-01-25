You want to know what's refreshing? The truth, acceptance and, to take it a different but related direction, the taste of Absolut's Signature Grammy Week Cocktail: The Absolut Lime Vodkarita.

How else are these things connected, you ask? Great question. If you haven't heard, Rita Ora teamed up with Absolut and wrote the song "Proud," inspired by your amazing stories of acceptance.

And since the 2018 Grammys are upon us, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate with a thematic cocktail. Even better, the Absolut Lime Vodkarita is easy to make at home with three ingredients: Absolut Lime (with no added sugar), lime juice and agave nectar.

Here's how you make it: