This Signature Grammy Week Cocktail Recipe Is a Viewing Party Must-Have

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 11:00 AM

by E! & Absolut Lime

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Say Something, Video

Justin Timberlake Drops "Say Something" Video With Chris Stapleton

Erika Jayne, Christina Aguilera, Lip Sync Battle

Erika Jayne Performs "Fighter"—in Front of Christina Aguilera!—on Lip Sync Battle

You want to know what's refreshing? The truth, acceptance and, to take it a different but related direction, the taste of Absolut's Signature Grammy Week Cocktail: The Absolut Lime Vodkarita.   

How else are these things connected, you ask? Great question. If you haven't heard, Rita Ora teamed up with Absolut and wrote the song "Proud," inspired by your amazing stories of acceptance.

And since the 2018 Grammys are upon us, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate with a thematic cocktail. Even better, the Absolut Lime Vodkarita is easy to make at home with three ingredients: Absolut Lime (with no added sugar), lime juice and agave nectar.

Here's how you make it:

Read

How Rita Ora Masters Self-Acceptance With The Open Mic Project

Branded: Absolut Lime

The Absolut Lime Vodkarita

2 parts Absolut Lime

1 part lime juice

1/2 part agave nectar

1 wheel of lime 

Directions: Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice cubes with a salt rim. Garnish with a lime wheel or lime wedge.

So go ahead, mix up a batch for your own Grammys viewing party and raise a glass to all the people who keep the conversations refreshing.

Want to know more about Rita? Watch the video above and don't forget to catch her on the Grammys red carpet this Sunday.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.
ABSOLUT® LIME. LIME FLAVORED VODKA. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 40% ALC./VOL. ©2018 IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

Grammy®, Grammy Awards® and the gramophone logo are registered trademarks of the Recording Academy® and are used under license ©2018 The Recording Academy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 Emmys Glambot , 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Music , Rita Ora , Red Carpet , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.