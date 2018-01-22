Christina and Tarek El Moussa Finalize Their Divorce

Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have finalized their divorce, reps for the Flip or Flop stars confirm to E! News.

The former HGTV couple announced their separation back in Dec. 2016. "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution," the duo told E! News at the time. "There was no violence and no charges were filed."

Christina and Tarek also told E! News back in 2016 that they began counseling to "sort out" their relationship after the incident. However, they decided to separate as they evaluate "the future of our marriage."