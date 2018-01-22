Brooklynn Prince Had the Best Time at the 2018 SAG Awards—and She Didn't Even Go

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Alexander Skarsgard, Jack McBrayer, 2018 SAG Awards, Candids

2018 SAG Awards: Candid Moments

ESC:SAG Awards Trends

This 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Trend Had Stars Blushing

Brooklynn Prince didn't attend the 2018 SAG Awards, but that didn't stop her from enjoying the big night. 

The 7-year-old Florida Project star celebrated vicariously by editing her face into stars' red carpet photos.

It all started when the young actress saw a photo of Millie Bobby Brown posing with Dakota Fanning and began to experience a bit of FOMO. 

"'Whyyyyyy am I not in this picture???' – Brooklynn," she tweeted on Sunday, followed by a supportive "Yes Queens."

To solve the problem, she just edited her face in between the actresses' stance. 

"Much better," she wrote alongside the new picture, showing her giving an enthusiastic thumbs up.

Throughout the night, she also "posed" alongside Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, as well as Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig and Laurie Metcalf. However, she didn't stop there. She even smiled next to Nicole Kidman and Lupita Nyong'o, as well as next to This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

In addition, she took a moment to wish the nominees good luck, including her co-star Willem Dafoe.

Thankfully, Prince hasn't had to miss all the award shows this season. Earlier this month, she walked the red carpet with Jacob Tremblay at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards. During the award show, she took home the trophy for Best Young Actor/Actress and made a heartfelt speech.

Hopefully, Prince will have the opportunity to celebrate the Oscars with her celebrity friends in just over a month.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 SAG Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.