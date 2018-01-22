Brooklynn Prince didn't attend the 2018 SAG Awards, but that didn't stop her from enjoying the big night.

The 7-year-old Florida Project star celebrated vicariously by editing her face into stars' red carpet photos.

It all started when the young actress saw a photo of Millie Bobby Brown posing with Dakota Fanning and began to experience a bit of FOMO.

"'Whyyyyyy am I not in this picture???' – Brooklynn," she tweeted on Sunday, followed by a supportive "Yes Queens."

To solve the problem, she just edited her face in between the actresses' stance.

"Much better," she wrote alongside the new picture, showing her giving an enthusiastic thumbs up.