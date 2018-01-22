The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday in Los Angeles and while we saw many celebs at the ceremony, there were also a number of notable nominees missing.

During Sunday's show, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in Veep. Julia wasn't at the show, but sent her love to her cast via Twitter after the show also won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. "I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's," she wrote. "So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?"