Sorry, but the Friends Movie Trailer Is a Hoax

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 8:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Billie Lee

Meet Billie Lee, the Newest Vanderpump Rules Addition

ESC:SAG Awards Trends

This 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Trend Had Stars Blushing

Unfortunately, Friends is not headed to the big screen.

Over the weekend, a trailer featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer went viral on social media, leading some fans to mistakenly believe that the actors were returning for a Friends movie. The fan-made video, published Jan. 12, racked up nearly 4 million views and renewed interest in a possible reunion.

Thanks to some clever editing, it appeared as if Aniston's Rachel Green, Cox's Monica Geller-Bing, Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay, LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani, Perry's Chandler Bing and Schwimmer's Ross Geller were back in each other's lives after going their separate ways in the NBC sitcom's series finale. But it didn't take long for people to realize that the clips came from other movies and TV shows, including Aniston and Perry's guest-starring appearances on Cox's Cougar Town. Called "The One With the Reunion," the clips gave fans an idea of what a movie might look like.

Photos

Friends Couples Ranked, and No. 1 May Shock You...

"This picks up a few years where the final season left off with (Ross' kids) Ben and Emma grown up. Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn't find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together!" the trailer's creators at Smasher wrote in the YouTube description. "Filled with some surprise appearances by today's actors, along with some old friends (no pun intended), this movie will be an all-star extravaganza, while showing a lesson in being there for each other."

In spite of the show's enduring popularity, thanks to streaming and syndication, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has long said she has no intention of asking the cast to reprise their roles. "It's not happening. Friends was about that time in your life when your friends are your family," she assured E! News in 2013. "And once you have a family, there's no need anymore."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Friends , Rumors , Trailers , Movies , Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Lisa Kudrow , Matt LeBlanc , Matthew Perry , David Schwimmer , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.