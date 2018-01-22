Nicole Kidman basically needs another room to house all of the awards she won for playing Celeste Wright on Big Little Lies. She added another trophy, The Actor, at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kidman previously won a Golden Globe, two Emmys (one for acting, the other for executive producing) and a Critics' Choice Award.

With Big Little Lies season one—and all of the awards—behind her, all attention seems to be on what's next for the hit HBO series. Originally a miniseries, HBO announced Kidman and Reese Witherspoon would return to star in and executive produce another season with a new story from Big Little Lies book author Liane Moriarty written for the screen once again by David E. Kelley. Season two isn't expected until 2019, but Kidman knows what's going to happen. She's seen the scripts!