Whoever said "it's an honor just to be nominated" clearly didn't consider the 2018 Razzies.

Nominations for the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards, honoring the worst films in Hollywood, were announced Monday. Winners will be announced March 3, a day before the 2018 Oscars. Transformers: The Last Knight leads with nine nominations, bringing the franchise's total to 32 nominations. Fifty Shades Darker and The Mummy trail with eight and seven nods, respectively.

Here is the complete list of this year's Razzies nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, mother!

Tyler Perry, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy's Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight