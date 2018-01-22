Princess Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank.

Buckingham Palace announced the news Monday.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson said via a statement.

Brooksbak popped the question in Nicaragua earlier this month.

The couple is scheduled to tie the knot this fall at St. George's Chapel in Windsor—the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do."

So who exactly is Mr. Brooksbank? Here are five facts you should know.