Princess Eugenie Engaged to Jack Brooksbank

Prince Harry isn't the only member of the royal family with a wedding in the works!

Princess Eugenie recently became engaged to Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday. The couple were introduced through friends while skiing in 2010, and Jack proposed while vacationing in Nicaragua earlier this month. "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, said in a statement. The wedding will take place this fall at George's Chapel in Windsor—the same venue where Harry will wed Meghan Markle.

Additional details regarding Eugenie and Jack's wedding "will be announced in due course."