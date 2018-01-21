SAG Awards 2018: Best Beauty on the Red Carpet

Get ready to be inspired!

The SAG Awards 2018 red carpet was full of beauty looks that will inspire your routine. From the enchanting hairstyles we saw on Halle Berry and Dascha Polanco to the skin-baring makeup of Olivia Munn and Tracee Ellis Ross, the event offered a blend of old Hollywood glamour and natural looks for beauty lovers of every style.

Case in point: Yara Shahidis red carpet style. Created by celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson, the Grown-ish star's voluminous, textured hair gives us major Diana Ross vibes. Her makeup, however, amps up her natural beauty. Her eye makeup is simple and her complexion shines through, while her berry-toned lips pack a major punch. Her look is glam, but still relatable and achievable—the overall theme of tonight's beauty.