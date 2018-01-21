All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 SAG Awards

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 8:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Robert Pattinson, Bella Hadid, Paris Fashion Week Men's

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Larson Shares Her Personal Take on the Time's Up Movement

Nicole Kidman, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, SAG AWARDS, 2018, Candids

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nostalgia had quite a moment at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards

Even before the curtain rose at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, former co-stars were reuniting left and right on the red carpet. Case in point: Susan Sarandonand Geena Davis, the ladies of 1991 classic Thelma & Louise, who arrived together and posed for photos. (Yes, Louise's shades made for one SAG style moment we won't soon forget.) 

Once inside, the biggest stars from film and television mixed, mingled and presumably reminisced about the projects they first bonded over. Click on the link below to check out all the Hollywood reunions you may have missed at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards! 

Photos

Reunions at the 2018 SAG Awards

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Awards , Reunion , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.