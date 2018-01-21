All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 SAG Awards

Nostalgia had quite a moment at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards.

Even before the curtain rose at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, former co-stars were reuniting left and right on the red carpet. Case in point: Susan Sarandonand Geena Davis, the ladies of 1991 classic Thelma & Louise, who arrived together and posed for photos. (Yes, Louise's shades made for one SAG style moment we won't soon forget.)

Once inside, the biggest stars from film and television mixed, mingled and presumably reminisced about the projects they first bonded over.