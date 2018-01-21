Ryan Michelle Bathe Had the Best Reactions at the 2018 SAG Awards After This Is Us and Sterling K. Brown's Wins

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 7:29 PM

And the award for best reactions at the 2018 SAG Awards goes to...Ryan Michelle Bathe!

After This Is Us big win for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series and husband Sterling K. Brown's win for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, all eyes were on Bathe, thanks to her memorable reactions. 

From proudly watching Brown as he accepted his Actor to her amazing freak-out (along with the rest of the cast's surprised reactions) after This Is Us' big win, Bathe (who has appeared in three episodes of the NBC hit series) charmed us all night. Here were four of her most memorable moments, which will live on in .GIF form...at least until the next big awards show. 

1. When you're so proud of your husband that you just can't help but plant a big one on him. 

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Reaction 4

2. Look at how proud she is as Brown delivered his speech? We think this is what the kids call #relationshipgoals, no?

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Reaction 1

3. When you're too busy with a cute pose to clap along with the rest of your table.

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Reaction 2

4. When This Is Us wins Best Ensemble in a Drama Series and you just can't believe it. 

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Reaction 3

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

