William H. Macy is making his thoughts on the Time's Up movement known.

Speaking before reporters backstage at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards after being awarded the Actor for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series, the Shameless star joined the growing chorus of Hollywood's elite who have something to say about movement that's currently rocking the industry and the world at large.

While the moment wasn't televised, his thoughts on the matter made their way to social media thanks to one journalist in the room who tweeted Macy's quote in full. "It's hard to be a man these days," he began, according to USA Today's West Coast Entertainment Editor Andrea Mandell.