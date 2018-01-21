Rita Moreno is praised for the icon that she is!
The 86-year-old actress came out to present her friend Morgan Freeman with his lifetime achievement award at the 2018 SAG Awards.
But as she walked onto the stage, she did a little dance and then was met with a standing ovation from the audience.
"Oh my God!" The One Day at a Time star blurts out.
The standing ovation lasted for more than 20 seconds until Moreno then gestured for everyone to please sit down.
"Oh, my God! That's a lot of love, but I can handle it," she says overwhelmed with emotion. "Oh! You've just damn near killed me! It was, oh, I can't get over it!"
Just five years earlier, Freeman presented the same honor to Moreno. The two have been friends for more than 50 years.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"It was my wish, even then, because I love him so, that I could reappreciate. And well, you know what? The stars aligned, and here we are," Moreno said.
Cheers to these two actors and their incredible achievements!