Nicole Kidman is not one to pass up an opportunity.

The actress was awarded the Actor at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards for her stunning work at Celeste Wright in HBO's Big Little Lies, and when she took the stage to accept the award, she used the moment to not only offer the usual round of "Thank you"s to the people in her life, but also beg the entertainment industry to keep telling the sort of stories that have put women front and center.

Nothing that she was nervous, had worked until 1:00 a.m. the night before and was sick with the flu, Kidman began her speech by addressing her fellow Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series nominees, as well as the other female actors who've inspired her over the years.