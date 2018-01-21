SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris is standing in solidarity with her organization's members.

The Hollywood insider took the stage at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards with an inspiring speech that touched on the ever-growing Time's Up movement, applauding the women that have come forward with their own stories of sexual abuse and the men who support them.

Carteris shared, "I am incredible inspired by the women and men across the country who have shared their truths with such courage and such candor. Truth is power, and women are stepping into their power."

She noted Hollywood being in the "midst of a massive cultural shift," adding, "We are, with brave voices saying 'Me Too' and advocates who know time is up, we are making a difference. You are making a difference. It's amazing. Change is coming and we are the agents of that change."