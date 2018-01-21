EXCLUSIVE!

Dakota Fanning Shares How Staying True to Herself Has Helped Keep Her Grounded In Hollywood

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 5:05 PM

From child actress to worldwide movie star! 

Dakota Fanning has been in the industry for over a decade, and in that time she has been able to stay out of the tabloids and keep her career in-tact. During the 2018 SAG Awards, E! host Nina Parker got the scoop on how she has managed to stay grounded through it all.  

"I never really know how to answer this question. I got into acting because a pure love of the work and being on set," Dakota shared. "All this other kind of craziness tonight that comes with it is a bonus and fun, but doesn't really make me who I am or this is not why I am an actor to be here."

When it comes to Dakota, being in the presence of all the Hollywood greats is an award in itself. "It's just a really fun event to honor great people and great work," she shared. 

For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

