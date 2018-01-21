Millie Bobby Brown Is Too Cute in Converse at the SAG Awards 2018

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Millie Bobby Brown's shoe game at the 2018 SAG Awards is on another level.
While most celebs stepped into the highest of heels in honor of the event, the thirteen-year-old star opted for fresh-out-of-the-box white Converse. Although the Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top shoes are a cult classic, we rarely see sneakers on the carpet. Seemingly, they're just too casual. That is until the Stranger Things star reasserted their appeal.
Her full look has a youthful approach, so the sneakers make sense. The actress is pretty in pink with her Calvin Klein sequined dress that features a high neckline and above-the-knee hem. Attached to its drawstring waistline, the dress' train elevates the style, making it red carpet-worthy. She finished her ensemble with three silver Repossi rings for a simple touch of glitz.
Her beauty is as fresh and feminine as her outfit. The star wears two high buns with black ribbons tied around the base creating bows that you can see from the back, bubblegum pink lipstick and pink glittering eye makeup. It's all very adorable.
