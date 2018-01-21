Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Home really is where the heart is.
After a standout 2017, Margot Robbie revealed to E! News at the 2018 SAG Awards that the highlight of the past few months was traveling home to Australia for Christmas to spend time with her family and friends, as well as a recent ski trip with her friends.
And while she's earning rave reviews for her performance as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, Robbie said most people don't recognize her when she's out and about in her everyday life.
"Honestly, if I don't wear make-up and just wear a t-shirt and shorts it's kind of fine," Robbie, nominated for her work as Harding, told E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "If I dress up, it's more easy to spot me I think."
Despite being nominated for multiple awards for I, Tonya, Robbie, 27, said she does not have a speech prepared should her name be called.
"If I have to get on stage I'll probably cry out of fear as opposed to elation, I'll be so scared" she admitted. "I don't think that's going to happen so I don't have to worry about it. I'm very disorganized with stuff like this because I don't presume stuff like this will happen. So I don't even think about it!"
As for what she hopes people take away from the biopic, Robbie said, "I think it gives audiences a moment to recognize something within ourselves. Perhaps we judge people quite quickly or consume media in a way that really isn't healthy. We don't really ask the hard questions sometimes, so there are bigger questions like that that we pose in our film that I asked myself while filming."
