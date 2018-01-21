Allison Janney Once Dreamed of Being a Figure Skater (Yes, Really)

Allison Janney almost had a very different career.

When the I, Tonya actress stopped by for a chat with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she opened up about her surprising first passion, revealing that she has more in common with the controversial subject of her film than anyone might've guessed.

"That was my first dream," she admitted to Giuliana. "To be a figure skater." Say what?!

Obviously, she left that passion behind to become the award-winning actress we know and love, but what was it that caused the change of heart?