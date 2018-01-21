Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb Give Saucy Relationship Tip on SAG Awards Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 4:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Robert Pattinson, Bella Hadid, Paris Fashion Week Men's

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, SAG

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Share What They've Learned from Each Other on the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Kristen Bell, E! News

We Surprised SAG Awards Host Kristen Bell With a Heartwarming Video from Hurricane Irma Seniors

What's the secret to the success of Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's more than 10-year relationship? Well, good sex, for one.

The two actors gave some relationship tips in an interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday.

"Communication," Rockwell said.

"Good sex," Bibb added.

"Communication and good sex," Rockwell said, laughing.

"And a healthy sense of humor," Bibb continued.

"Humor is very important," Rockwell told Rancic. "She's very funny."

Rockwell is nominated for his first individual SAG Award, for his supporting role in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Photos

2018 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, SAG Awards, Couples

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The entire cast of the movie is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In past years, Rockwell was nominated with his co-stars for the same honor for the films Frost/Nixon and The Green Mile.

For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sam Rockwell , SAG Awards , 2018 SAG Awards , Leslie Bibb , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Life/Style
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.