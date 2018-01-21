In need of some This Is Us wisdom on this Sunday evening? Allow Papa Pearson and his daughter Kate to help.

Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz both spoke to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet and shared some pieces of useful advice for young people, whether they be a young Milo (shown in a very cool, very 90s pic) or a young Chrissy/Kate who looks up to the Pearson family.

"Nothing is personal," said Metz. "If you are given a vision, because you have a provision, and it's placed upon your heart, and you have to follow your heart. It'll never lead you astray."