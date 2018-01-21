All of the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2018 SAG Awards Dress

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 3:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Robert Pattinson, Bella Hadid, Paris Fashion Week Men's

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Standout Style Moments at SAG Awards 2018

ESC: Margot Robbie

SAG Awards 2018: Style Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

ESC: SAG Awards, Giuliana Rancic

REX/Shutterstock

Giuliana Rancic just set the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet standard with a three-toned metallic gown.

The E! host was one of the first to appear on the carpet, in anticipation of an exciting list of celebrity guests. As a red carpet pro, her metallic look shined bright against the SAG backdrop, making us even more excited for the fashion to come. 

Her silver, gold and black beaded gown from the Steven Khalil Spring 2018 Couture collection features a geometrical print that accentuates the silhouette of the dress. The high neckline, bodice, cold shoulders and skirt present different sequences of beads to catch your eye no matter where you're standing in relation to her—an important attribute for the Live from the Red Carpet host. Moving from the top to bottom, the garb becomes increasingly sheer, allowing onlookers to see a shadow of her legs and shoes. 

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the SAG Awards

As for accessories, the star went light with stackable diamond rings and high heel sandals, making her dress the star of her ensemble.

ESC: SAG Awards, Giuliana Rancic

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Although we saw Giuliana wearing a long textured ponytail at the Golden Globes, she changed up her beauty for tonight's red carpet. To complement her sparkling gown, the star opted for a super straight, shoulder-length bob with a middle part. Like her dress, the color of her hair gets lighter towards the ends. Then, she finished her look with a golden smoky eye, wispy lashes and nude lipstick.

All together her look is well-balanced and a standing example of how to dress for the red carpet. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Every Red Carpet Look That Made Kristen Bell Look Like a Princess

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Giuliana Rancic , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , 2018 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.