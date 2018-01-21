Millie Bobby Brown isn't lights, camera, action all the time.

The 13-year-old actress chatted with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet ahead of the 2018 SAG Awards during which she revealed a little bit about her normal life beyond Hollywood and awards season.

"My little sister—she's 6—I go and play Barbie dolls with her. It's like the most fun," she revealed. "Or I got and play in the garden with my dog. It's that simple."

In fact, Millie's whole SAG Awards look was very young and fun. Aside from her adorable top-knot buns, she donned a pink, sparkly Calvin Klein gown, which she accessorized with Converse!

"Gotta keep it stylish!" she laughed, adding that the shoes help to get her dance on after the show.