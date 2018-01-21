Sean Hayes is breaking out his boogie shoes!

The Will & Grace star and Best Actor in a Comedy Series stopped to chat with E!'s Nina Parker on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards, where he shared some insight on upcoming episodes. It was recently announced that the sitcom revival is getting a 13-episode second season (the series' tenth overall) and the current season was also expanded to 16 episodes total.

Turns out Hayes' character Jack has plenty to dance about next season... tap dance, that is. In a recent Instagram post, the actor performed a few of his moves for the entire cast and crew.

"So that's the writers room," Hayes explained, "and there's an episode where I have to tap in the show. So Max Mutchnick, who created the show, made me get up on the table and tap for him."

"That was in the middle of a show, like rehearsal!" he added. Hayes doesn't consider himself a professional dancer by any means, adding, "I can get by with the basics."