The Crown's Claire Foy Skips 2018 SAG Awards But Wins for Best Drama Actress

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 6:51 PM

Claire Foy may not have attended the 2018 SAG Awards, but she still took home one of its top prizes.

The star of The Crown won the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, beating Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Laura Linney (Ozark), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), and Robin Wright (House of Cards) for the honor.

This is the second year in a row that Foy has won, and it will also be the last, since season three of the Netflix drama will feature an all new and slightly older cast, led by Olivia Colman as the Queen. 

Helena Bonham Carter will play Elizabeth's sister Margaret, and Prince Phillip's casting has yet to be announced. 

The new cast will stick around through seasons three and four, which will eventually include Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. 

Foy was also nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe but lost them to Elisabeth Moss this year. She won the Golden Globe for The Crown in 2017. 

The Crown is streaming on Netflix.

