Laguna Beach's Casey Reinhardt Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Casey Reinhardt is officially a mom times two!

The Laguna Beach alum announced on social media that she gave birth to her second child, a son named Sean Duane Brown, on January 18. The newborn is her and husband Sean Brown's second child and first baby boy together. Sean Jr. joins big sister Kensington Kelly Brown, who arrived into the world in August 2016.

"He's here!!! @seanmbrown1 and I welcomed our sweet little boy Sean Duane Brown into the world on the evening of 1/18/18!!" the former reality star confirmed online. "We are soaking in all the love and excitement and counting our blessings every second! He is the most precious little angel baby and Sean, Kensington, and I are already so in love with him! #SeanBrownJr #1/18/18 #babyboy #2babiesUnder1.5."