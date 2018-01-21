Laguna Beach's Casey Reinhardt Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Instagram
Casey Reinhardt is officially a mom times two!
The Laguna Beach alum announced on social media that she gave birth to her second child, a son named Sean Duane Brown, on January 18. The newborn is her and husband Sean Brown's second child and first baby boy together. Sean Jr. joins big sister Kensington Kelly Brown, who arrived into the world in August 2016.
"He's here!!! @seanmbrown1 and I welcomed our sweet little boy Sean Duane Brown into the world on the evening of 1/18/18!!" the former reality star confirmed online. "We are soaking in all the love and excitement and counting our blessings every second! He is the most precious little angel baby and Sean, Kensington, and I are already so in love with him! #SeanBrownJr #1/18/18 #babyboy #2babiesUnder1.5."
Along with the first photos of their little bundle of joy, the new mama of two also shared sweet words for her beloved husband.
"My incredible hubby with his baby boy Sean Jr... I had to name my son after the most incredible man in the world to me... he was originally supposed to be named Stratton Sean but when he came out and we saw him for the first time we knew he was a Sean Jr.," she penned on Instagram. "Such a special honor for my favorite person in this world and I hope our baby boy is just like him in every way!! I love you so much @seanmbrown1."
The star announced her pregnancy back in August 2017, noting life was "so good." Now, as the proud parents' second wedding anniversary nears in February, the two are counting their blessings.
"I truly pray everyone gets as lucky as me! I have two beautiful children with the only woman I have ever loved," Brown gushed about his wife on social media. "The happiness you have given me is second to none. I need a new dream in life because you have made all of my old dreams come true."