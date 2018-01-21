SNL addressed a hairy situation Saturday night.

On the heels of Prince William's newly debuted buzz cut earlier this week, SNL wasted no time addressing the shave on "Weekend Update" with help from the royal and his brother themselves—well, not quite.

Alex Moffat and Mikey Day assumed the roles of the father of three and his engaged younger sibling, Prince Harry—complete with their best British accents and signature coifs.

As the hilariously bickering brothers, it wasn't long before William's new 'do came up in the conversation with co-anchor Michael Che. "Michael we'd like to apologize. Unfortunately William's hair was unable to make it this evening. It's devastating," Day quipped in character.

"Hilarious—yes, a bald joke," the late-night William retorted. "Buzzed the sides this week. Rocking the Bruce Willis look—broke the Internet.'

"Bruce Willis shaves it all, man. You look like British Larry David," "Harry" quipped.