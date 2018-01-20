Producers Guild Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The winners of the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards are here!
During tonight's ceremony, the PGA presented a number of special honors for producing in both film and television.
Some winners were previously announced earlier this month along with the night's nominees. Ava DuVernay received the Visionary Award, and the film Get Out received the Stanley Kramer Award. Donna Langley also received the Milestone Award;Ryan Murphy received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles Roven received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures.
This year's 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles—the same location as last week's Golden Globes.
Indies Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Call Me by Your Name were nominated against studio films Dunkirk and Wonder Woman for the PGA's Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
Check out tonight's complete list of winners...
Neon
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
The Big Sick
Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel
Call Me By Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito
Dunkirk
Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan
Get Out
Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya
Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Lady Bird
Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O'Neill
Molly's Game
Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson
The Post
Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger
WINNER: The Shape Of Water, Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Wonder Woman
Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
The Boss Baby
Producer: Ramsey Naito
WINNER: Coco Producer: Darla K. Anderson,
Despicable Me 3
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Ferdinand
Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson
The Lego Batman Movie
Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:
Chasing Coral
Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
City of Ghosts
Producer: Matthew Heineman
Cries from Syria
Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler
Earth: One Amazing Day
Producer: Stephen McDonogh
WINNER: Jane Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James Smith
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee
Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt
Hulu
The producers of the programs in the following six categories are still being vetted for 2018 award eligibility.
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:
Big Little Lies (Season 1)
The Crown (Season 2)
Game of Thrones (Season 7)
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale (Season 1)
Stranger Things (Season 2)
Amazon
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)
Master of None (Season 2)
Silicon Valley (Season 4)
Veep (Season 6)
FX
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:
WINNER: Black Mirror (Season 4)
Fargo (Season 3)
FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
YouTube
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
30 for 30 (Season 8)
60 Minutes (Season 50)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)
WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)
Spielberg
YouTube
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3)
Saturday Night Live (Season 43)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:
The Amazing Race (Season 29)
American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)
Lip Sync Battle(Season 3)
Top Chef (Season 14)
WINNER: The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:
Better Call Saul's Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1)
WINNER: Carpool Karaoke (Season 1)
Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1)
National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3)
Viceland at the Women's March (Season 1)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:
All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12)
WINNER: Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23)
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3)
VICE World of Sports (Season 2)
The Award for Outstanding Children's Program:
Doc McStuffins (Season 4)
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017
School of Rock (Season 3)
WINNER: Sesame Street (Season 47)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)
This article was originally posted on Jan. 20 at 9:12 p.m.