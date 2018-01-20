Producers Guild Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jan. 20, 2018 11:12 PM

Producers Guild Awards Logo

The winners of the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards are here!

During tonight's ceremony, the PGA presented a number of special honors for producing in both film and television.

Some winners were previously announced earlier this month along with the night's nominees. Ava DuVernay received the Visionary Award, and the film Get Out received the Stanley Kramer Award. Donna Langley also received the Milestone Award;Ryan Murphy received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles Roven received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures.

This year's 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles—the same location as last week's Golden Globes. 

Indies Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Call Me by Your Name were nominated against studio films Dunkirk and Wonder Woman for the PGA's Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Check out tonight's complete list of winners...

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Margot Robbie, I Tonya, Tonya Harding

Neon

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Big Sick

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

Call Me By Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

Dunkirk

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Get Out

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley 

Lady Bird

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O'Neill

Molly's Game

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson 

The Post

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

WINNER: The Shape Of Water, Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Wonder Woman

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

2018 Golden Globes A to Z, C Coco

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: 

The Boss Baby

Producer: Ramsey Naito

WINNER: Coco Producer: Darla K. Anderson, 

Despicable Me 3

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

 Ferdinand

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

The Lego Batman Movie

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

Chasing Coral

Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

City of Ghosts

Producer: Matthew Heineman 

Cries from Syria

Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler

Earth: One Amazing Day

Producer: Stephen McDonogh

WINNER: Jane Producers: Brett Morgen, Bryan Burk, Tony Gerber, James Smith

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Hulu

The producers of the programs in the following six categories are still being vetted for 2018 award eligibility.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

Big Little Lies (Season 1)

The Crown (Season 2)

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 2)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy: 

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)

Master of None (Season 2)

Silicon Valley (Season 4)

Veep (Season 6)

Feud: Bette and Joan, Sarah Paulson

FX

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

WINNER: Black Mirror (Season 4)

Fargo (Season 3)

FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Leah Remini, Scientology and the Aftermath

YouTube

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

30 for 30 (Season 8)

60 Minutes (Season 50)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)

WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)

Spielberg

Kristen Bell, Jimmy Kimmel Live

YouTube

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3)

Saturday Night Live (Season 43)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

The Amazing Race (Season 29)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)

Lip Sync Battle(Season 3)

Top Chef (Season 14)

WINNER: The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program: 

Better Call Saul's Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1)

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke (Season 1)

Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1)

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3)

Viceland at the Women's March (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12)

WINNER: Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23)

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3)

VICE World of Sports (Season 2)

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program:

Doc McStuffins (Season 4)

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017

School of Rock (Season 3)

WINNER: Sesame Street (Season 47)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)

This article was originally posted on Jan. 20 at 9:12 p.m.

