That's not a great start to a vacation, but at least she had a good view!

Justin Bieber and his mother Pattie Mallette went on a tropical vacation together to the Maldives, which seemed like it was a grand old time from some of the early photos of the trip shared on social media. However, fans just found out that on the first day of this picture-perfect vacay there was a bit of a snag—or a snap really.

Turns out that Pattie broke her foot the day she got to the beautiful beach with her famous son—and had quite the adventure in order to seek medical attention.

On Saturday morning, fans got talking after Bieber posted a striking (and alarming) photo of himself and his mother, who was very noticeably in a wheelchair, and a bunch of resort employees on a dock with a picturesque backdrop.