The upcoming Bachelor Winter Games may not have even aired yet, but it looks like two contestants found love—and they just can't hid it.

The Bachelorette's Dean Unglert and The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy are dating, multiple sources tell E! News.

The new duo, who will be appearing together on the upcoming Bachelor Winter Games, was spotted holding hands at party on Friday night at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, reports Us Weekly.

Interestingly enough, a source tells E! News that Dean and Lesley "weren't supposed to be in public together yet." However, now that the news is out the "pair is worried about being busted at Sundance."

Despite the spotting, the source says, "Dean is really happy with Lesley. They are both very goofy and have a lot of fun together."