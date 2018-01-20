Adele Unites With Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz at Women's March

The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world. I hope I'm not only defined by my gender though. I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people x #womensmarch2018
Now that's some kind of power trio!
On Saturday, superstar singer Adele made a rare appearance, attending the Women's March in Los Angeles with A-list pals Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz.
The big-voiced British singer shared an Instagram photo of the three amigas, who were all rocking some serious shades, with a lengthy caption about female empowerment and the strength of women.
The "Rollin' in the Deep" singer shared, "The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world."