James Franco Attends 2018 SAG Awards After Sexual Misconduct Claims

James Francoattended the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday after skipping a previous award show amid sexual misconduct allegations, but skipped the red carpet.

Two weeks ago, after James appeared at the 2018 Golden Globes wearing a Time's Up movement pin supporting sexual harassment victims, several of his former acting students accused him of sexual misbehavior, speaking on Twitter and in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. The actor said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate," while his attorney disputed all of the women's allegations.

James did not walk the red carpet at the SAG Awards. The live broadcast of the show showed him seen sitting in the audience.

Amid the accusations, James was a no-show earlier this month during the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, when he won the award for Best Actor for his role in The Disaster Artist. He had also won a Golden Globe for his role. James is nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his Disaster Artist performance, marking his third individual nomination since 2002 and second nod for a big-screen movie role.