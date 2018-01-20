Darren Criss Engaged to Mia Swier After 7 Years of Dating

Mia Swier, Darren Criss

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Darren Criss will soon be officially off the market!

The 30-year-old Glee alum and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star is engaged to Mia Swier, his 32-year-old girlfriend of more than seven years. Criss announced the news on Instagram on Friday and even managed to slip in a couple of Star Trek references.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it," he wrote. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

Criss rose to fame playing Blaine Anderson on the FOX series Glee between 2010 and 2015. He recently played Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered famed fashion designer Gianni Versace, in FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, of which Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy serves as an executive producer.

In recent years, Criss also starred in the Broadway musicals How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Itch.

Swier is a writer and producer.

