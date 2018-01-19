Millie Bobby Brown looks smitten!

As rumors swirl around the status of her relationship with 15-year-old pop singer Jacob Sartorius, the Stranger Things starlet took to Instagram Stories with a selfie that has some fans thinking their romance is official.

The black and white snapshot, which is dated Dec. 31, 2017 and decorated red heart emojis, sees 13-year-old Millie smiling and leaning her head on Jacob's shoulder. The young celebs have yet to comment directly on their possible fling, but speculation first sparked after they were spotted liking each other's photos on social media.

And just last week, Brown snuggled up to a stuffed animal in a photo she captioned, "Thanks for the bear." Like a true gentleman, Sartorious replied in the comments, "[Of] Course" with a heart.