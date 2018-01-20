Saturday Savings: Emma Roberts' Leopard-Print Coat Is 50% Off

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Jan. 20, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Emma Roberts, Leopard Coat

You're gonna hear us roar.

How do you stand out in a winter sea of coats and oversize jackets? The Hollywood It Girl relies on leopard print to make a statement. You can keep it casual, like Emma Roberts, and pair your Gerard Darel topper with a simple white tee and jeans. Or, you can edge it up, like Fergie (who wore the same coat on at least two different occasions), pairing it with either leather leggings or adding a patterned skirt into the mix. Either way, you'll turn heads with little to no effort!

And, good news, the fur coat all the celebs are wearing is on sale now—for 50 percent off. 

You don't have to wear full animal print to be the life of the party either. Leopard accents featured either on a collar, on trim or in a different silhouette, like a hoodie or cardigan, will have a similar effect.

Not digging Emma and Fergie's find? We rounded up other faux fur options you need to shop, stat!

ESC: Emma Roberts, Leopard Coat

Gerard Darel

Emma's Exact Coat: Gloire Fur, Was £650, Now £325

ESC: Emma Roberts, Leopard Coat

H&M

Faux Fur Jacket, Was $59.99; Now $39.99 

ESC: Emma Roberts, Leopard Coat

Goodnight Macaroon

Jayna Leopard Print Coat, $128

ESC: Emma Roberts, Leopard Coat

SJYP

Faux Fur-Trimmed Distressed Denim Jacket, Was $625; Now $187.50

ESC: Emma Roberts, Leopard Coat

Violeta by Mango

Leopard Faux-Fur Coat, Was $169.99; Now $84.99

ESC: Emma Roberts, Leopard Coat

Topshop

PETITE Natural Leopard Print Cardigan, $75

ESC: Emma Roberts, Leopard Coat

AINEA

Floral-Appliquéd Leopard-Print Faux Fur Coat; Was $716, $329 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

