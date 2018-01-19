Tom Petty's Autopsy Reveals Singer Died of Accidental Overdose

Tom Petty's cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, Petty passed away of an accidental overdose as a result of taking multiple medications. Family members Dany and Adria Petty also confirmed the coroner's findings in a lengthy statement posted to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Facebook page.

Petty, who died on October 2, 2017 after suffering cardiac arrest, was prescribed several pain medications for a variety of medical reasons doctors said were attributed to hip and knee problems, as well as emphysema.

Petty's family wrote online, "Unfortunately Tom's body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip. Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury."

"On the day he died," they continued, "he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication."