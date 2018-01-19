If you've found yourself growing tired of the general same-ness of TV's current crop of medical dramas, allow us to introduce you to The Resident.
Fox's latest offering in the genre, premiering on a special night and time on Sunday, Jan. 21 after the NFC Championship game, is an attempt to flip the medical drama on its side, exposing the dark underbelly of the medical system in this country rather than simply shining a light on the heroic doctors and nurses working in the field. The series stars The Good Wife vet Matt Czuchry and Revenge alum Emily VanCamp, among others, and for VanCamp, who admitted to E! News that she never imagined she'd star in a medical drama, it was that twist that lured her in.
Fox
"I never thought I'd do that, but I was just really drawn to the script. It's very different from other medical dramas that are out there. It's political. It gets into the underbelly of the medical system," the actress, who plays nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin, told us. "With everything that's going on today, it's nice to have a voice in something that I really believe in. We're trying to expose that ugly side, that corrupt side of the medical system, especially in this country. It's incredibly important, so it feels good to be part of something like that. And they're stories that I want to tell, so here I am."
As Czuchry, who stars as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, told us, the show will also give viewers a rare look into the business side of the hospital world. After all, you can't save lives for free.
"I think, for us, we kind of pull the curtain back on all the secrets, the good things and the bad things that happen in the medical genre," he teased. "You're also seeing different perspectives from each of the doctors, but also the system itself. You're seeing what it takes to run a hospital, the business. For my particular character, he sticks up for the little guy and he goes after the system. I also feel like this show is a little more cynical, perhaps, than other medical dramas. A little edgier and a little bit more gritty."
The Resident follows Dr. Devon Pravesh (played by Manish Dayal), an idealistic intern who begins its final years of training at a hospital that quickly proves not everyone in the field is a saint. The series also stars Bruce Greenwood, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Melina Kanakaredes.
For more from Czuchry and VanCamp, including whether they ever considered pursuing a career in medicine themselves, be sure to check out the video above!
The Resident's two-night premiere begins on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT before settling into its regular night and time on Monday, Jan 22 at 9 p.m. on Fox.