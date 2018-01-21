The Most Empowering Quotes on the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here!

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place in Los Angeles right now and before heading into the ceremony on Sunday, many award show nominees and presenters hit the red carpet and talked to Giuliana Rancic and Nina Parker on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

During the interviews, stars like Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Allison Williams all shared empowering advice on everything from staying grounded to the impact of the Time's Up movement.

And just in case you missed any of the interviews, we're bringing you the red carpet quotes right here for you to read.