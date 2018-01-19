Colin Firth Vows to Never Work With Woody Allen Again

Colin Firth says he will not work again with Woody Allen, becoming the first male actor to make such a definitive vow after the director's estranged adopted daughter Dylan Farrow revisited her accusations of childhood sexual abuse against him.

Woody, who had directed the British Oscar-winning star in the 2014 film Magic in the Moonlight, has not responded to his remarks. He has repeatedly denied Dylan's accusations.

"I wouldn't work with him again," Firth told The Guardian when asked about it on Thursday, the same day Dylan gave her first televised interview accusing the director of sexually assaulting her when she was 7, in 1992, the year he and her mother Mia Farrow split.

I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it's important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters," Dylan, who had previously detailed her allegations in print press interviews, told CBS This Morning's Gayle King. "And that they are enough to change things."

Woody denied the latest allegations in a statement to CBS News.