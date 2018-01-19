Manolo Vergara Sobs After His Newly Adopted Dog Is Tragically Killed

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara is mourning the unexpected death of his newly adopted dog, Mamacita. The 25-year-old shared the heartfelt news on his Instagram Story.

"We were walking to the vet, and she got startled, and she ran away and got hit by a car," Sofia Vergara's son says sobbing. "Mamacita died."

Manolo and Mamacita had only been together for a couple of days, but it was clear that he was over the moon to have her in his life. Three days ago he posted a video of himself in his car as Mamacita sat shotgun and looked out the window. "Say hello to Mamacita, everyone," wrote.