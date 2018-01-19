"I barely got to speak there."

That's right, Jimmy Fallon. When it comes to men and women in film, there's clearly an imbalance—one his Thursday night guest Jessica Chastain is trying to prevent.

"Female roles have been so underwritten, especially compared to male roles," the Molly's Game star told the late-night host and his audience. So, to demonstrate the need for better female representation specifically in film and television, the two decided to read some scenes, except Fallon would play the female role and the Golden Globe winner would play the male role.

In the first scene, the two played a man and woman who bumped into each other on the street, but you barely get to hear from the woman because the man speaks the entire time, waxing poetic as the woman stands silently listening. Needless to say, the point was all too clear.