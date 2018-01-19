Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Loses 26 Pounds in 5 Weeks

It looks like both Tyler and his wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra are taking time to focus on their health. On Wednesday, the fellow Teen Mom OG star revealed she was heading back to treatment after having left two weeks prior.

"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH," she said, giving her husband and daughter a shout-out.

Back in November, Catelynn announced she was going to treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment," Catelynn shared via Twitter. "#makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast."