James Franco Will Attend the 2018 SAG Awards Amid Scandal

James Franco, it turns out, plans to attend the 2018 SAG Awards Sunday.

Despite the recent accusations of sexual misconduct made against the actor, Franco's rep confirmed to CNN that he will be one of 1,278 attendees at 86 tables in the Shrine Auditorium. Franco, who recently won a Golden Globe for his role in The Disaster Artist, is nominated once again in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category.

Franco skipped the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, where he won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy, after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in The Los Angeles Times. A few of the women who were featured in the newspaper previously slammed Franco on Twitter.

As always, the SAG-AFTRA committee handles tricky seating issues delicately. "We're always conscious of relationships. We particularly like the positive ones, where we get to put people who might be in two different casts but might have a very positive relationship or be married or be engaged or be in love closer together," the annual award show's executive producer, Kathy Connell, told USA Today earlier in the week. "So, we're always cognizant of who's in our room."