If you thought The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 was dramatic so far, you haven't seen anything yet. In the exclusive preview above, the ladies of ATL don't hold anything back.

Where do we begin, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Buruss, Sheree Whitfield, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak-Biermann—where do we begin?! There's a trip to Spain, kissing, an America's Next Top Model winner, a mysterious husband reveal and oh yeah, that roach post.

There are no scenes with NeNe and Kim together directly, but the ladies do react to the infamous video Brielle Biermann posted on social media.