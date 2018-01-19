Kim Kardashian Kicks Off the Weekend With More Nude and Sexy Photos

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 6:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Paris Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman Gives Powerful Victim-Impact Statement Against Larry Nassar

Colin Firth, Woody Allen

Colin Firth Vows to Never Work With Woody Allen Again

Kim Kardashian is kicking off the weekend with a sexy start.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of her lying naked in bed on Instagram Friday.  

"Night Cap," she captioned the photo showing her booty and blurred-out chest.

But this wasn't the only photo Kim shared with her fans on Friday. She also posted a picture of her posing on top of a Rolls Royce in a white bikini—as one does. 

"Good night," Kim wrote next to the picture, which got both Kris Jenner's and Jennifer Lopez's stamp of approval with a like.

Kim has been posting photos of her embracing the skin she's in a lot lately. Just three days ago, Kim shared a photo of her posing underneath the sheets, giving a sexy look to the camera. She also shared another picture of her posing naked in bed with her arms covering her chest on Jan. 5. 

Photos

35 Naked Kim Kardashian Photos

On Jan. 15, Kim welcomed her third child via surrogate with her husband Kanye West.

What do you think of Kim's pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kim Kardashian , Naked
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.