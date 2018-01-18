Well, Quinn's dead.

Maybe. Possibly. Probably. Probably not. We don't know.

This dang show has screwed with our minds so many times that we genuinely do not know if we can ever trust what's put on screen in front of us, so simply hearing that the dental and hair records of the dead body in Rowan's car matched Quinn is not enough to prove to us that she is dead. We have not seen her actual face. We do not believe you, Scandal.

With just 11 episodes left in the entire series, it could make sense that Quinn could be killed as the show gears up to say goodbye, but we're just having trouble buying it. Something feels too shady, and it's not just that mysterious baby crying in Rowan's house(?!?!?!). It's everything. Some of that everything might be in our own minds, but that doesn't mean it's not real in some capacity.