Kristen Bell's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 SAG Awards

The self-proclaimed "First Lady" of the 2018 SAG Awards may have just won our vote tonight.

For the first time ever, the annual award show featured a host for the star-studded event. As for who got the special role, it was none other than The Good Place star Kristen Bell.

From the moment the show kicked off, Kristen celebrated women and brought the humor inside the Shrine Auditorium.

"When I was young I used to record Disney movies on my cassette player. I would sing every lyric in the Disney canon, knowing and believing that one day I would be a part of that magic," she explained in the all-female introduction. "I'm Kristen Bell and I am a narcissist. Just kidding! I am an actor and tonight I am also your host."

From then on, the actress couldn't help but address the Time's Up movement and open dialogue spreading in and out of Hollywood.