What a jarring way to jump back into TGIT.

It was just weird to be thrown right back into the middle of the insanity that was the Grey's Anatomy fall finale. Hackers had attacked the hospital, Maggie and Jackson had been attacked by blood in a helicopter, and Jo was facing her abusive estranged husband, Paul (Matthew Morrison).

All that chaos took a while to get back into, but it was Jo's story that had our hearts racing more than anything else. Paul, who had arrived alongside his new fiancee, was happy to sign the divorce papers, allegedly happy to see Jo happy, just happy to see that she was "better."

As various doctors fawned over him and his apparently legendary talents before learning who he actually was, Jo had a panic attack or two, and Karev sent interns to find her and never leave her side.